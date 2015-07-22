State prisoners to Labette county jail

Labette county taxpayers are pleased with more prisoners coming to their jail.

State prisoners are being relocated to Labette county jail as part of a contract with the Kansas Department of Corrections. Each inmate brings about $35 per day to the county.

Sheriff Robert Sims has been working on the contracting for over a year. Now that it has come to fruition, he is pleased that it is not burdening the local tax base.

"Sometimes the funds are just simply not available when you want to build a new jail for example. That's not an option for us. That's one thing the contracts from the state actually provide us with the ability to make a lot of these changes, without additional burden to the local tax base," Sims said.

By the end of 2015, Labette county jail can expect to have 16 state inmates. Renovations to the facility will be complete within 18-24 months.