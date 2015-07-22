Quantcast

Child's death raises concerns about furniture safety - KOAM TV 7

Child's death raises concerns about furniture safety

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

The recent death of a Carthage child is raising questions on properly securing furniture. 2-year-old Isaiah Wiggin died earlier this month when a TV fell on him in his home.

"The way it happened, the odds were very highly against it, but just the way it happened unfortunately it took the child's life," says Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan.

The arrangement inside the house was not uncommon; the family had an old television set on a dresser in the spare bedroom. While it was ruled an accident, even the police department was shocked that the TV had fallen. Manuals often state that if the weight of the TV is too much for a piece of furniture to handle, it should be secured to a wall.

Similar risks apply to large pieces of furniture and preventing these dangerous situations only requires a quick trip to the hardware store.

"This is a real real important do it yourself project, easy to do, check the weight rating all you need is a screwdriver and hammer and you're ready to go," says George Andrews, a manager at a local Lowes.

The weight of the object and the surface being used are the most important factors when choosing which anchor to select.

"You have a dry wall anchor that just pushes in, you have metal toggle bolts they all work similarly, and the most important thing is make sure you get the correct weight, try for a stud first, if there’s not a 2 by 4  stud in there, then you can use the dry wall," says Andrews.

With kids being so unpredictable, the safety measure is fairly easy to do and can go a long way.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.