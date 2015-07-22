Child's death raises concerns about furniture safety

The recent death of a Carthage child is raising questions on properly securing furniture. 2-year-old Isaiah Wiggin died earlier this month when a TV fell on him in his home.

"The way it happened, the odds were very highly against it, but just the way it happened unfortunately it took the child's life," says Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan.

The arrangement inside the house was not uncommon; the family had an old television set on a dresser in the spare bedroom. While it was ruled an accident, even the police department was shocked that the TV had fallen. Manuals often state that if the weight of the TV is too much for a piece of furniture to handle, it should be secured to a wall.

Similar risks apply to large pieces of furniture and preventing these dangerous situations only requires a quick trip to the hardware store.

"This is a real real important do it yourself project, easy to do, check the weight rating all you need is a screwdriver and hammer and you're ready to go," says George Andrews, a manager at a local Lowes.

The weight of the object and the surface being used are the most important factors when choosing which anchor to select.

"You have a dry wall anchor that just pushes in, you have metal toggle bolts they all work similarly, and the most important thing is make sure you get the correct weight, try for a stud first, if there’s not a 2 by 4 stud in there, then you can use the dry wall," says Andrews.

With kids being so unpredictable, the safety measure is fairly easy to do and can go a long way.