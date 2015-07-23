Creating livable streets in 4 states

Local leaders hit the pavement learning how to implement livable street plans which ensure that everyone has access to safe transportation options.

“The reason I'm here is because I work for a firm that designs the elements and the infrastructure that would go into a livable street. So, any opportunity to advance our knowledge and education of that to be helpful for the community is definitely beneficial for our company and beneficial for the community," said Tristate Engineering employee Gabe Lett.

The Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council and Trailnet partnered to host a workshop to create the 4 States' definition of livable. A livable street accommodates walkers, bikers and drivers regardless of age, ability or income level.

Construction on 20th and Main Streets could feature these aspects but further plans will be made in the coming months. One hope is that bicycle lanes will be included to keep cyclists safer.

The council wants to improve health, reduce road congestion, and even increase the value of neighborhood homes.

"You see in larger cities there is better infrastructure in terms of bicycle lanes, bicycle routes, wider and better sidewalks and I think eventually that will become an important aspect of even small towns like Joplin," said Michael Swan, a part of the HSTCC.

Livable streets policies are on the rise in Missouri and many large cities have already adopted these changes.