Allen County land battle

The Monarch Cement Company has filed for a conditional use permit to excavate 241 acres in Allen County. The acreage is currently zoned for agriculture, in part due to its deep, rich soil.

Farmers in Allen county are upset at the possible loss of farm-able land. Once land is mined, it will never return to a farm-able state. Monarch’s application for the land included an estimate: that they’d be able to mine the land for the next 80 years.

Marilyn Jenkins owns the land next to the property in question, where she grows soybeans. Beyond the loss of land, Jenkins is upset about the added traffic to the area.

"This ground across the road here is highly productive agriculture ground, I know they need the soil, but I’m sure there’s other grounds in the area in the county, that is not as productive in agriculture use as this ground is here,” Jenkins said.