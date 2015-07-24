Summer real estate booms

The real estate market is reaping the benefits from the economic recovery.
Americans bought homes in June at the fastest rate of the past eight years. So much that the availability of property is having trouble keeping up with the demand.
Local realtor Shelly Hildebrandt credits the preparedness of the buyer and seller alike.
“It seems like there was a little bit of a scare there early on in the year that the rates might go up, but we just haven’t seen that. So I think people are just taking advantage of that, they seem to be prepared, they know what their credit scores are, they’re working with lenders and getting their pre-approval and seeing what programs are available are out there and available for their particular type of buying situation,” Hildebrandt said.
Hildebrandt described the ebb and flow of the real estate market, saying Pittsburg stays pretty consistent. Partially due to Pitt State students sticking around.
“Lots of time people come and they’ll stay for quite awhile, they’ll go ahead and settle here because they love Pittsburg and they love the Pitt State idea and the camaraderie that goes with it," Hildebrandt said.
The National Association of Realtors reported that properties posted last month typically sold within 34 days of being listed.
Overall sales improved across all regions of the United States.
