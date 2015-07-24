Hula Hoop Dance Class

The hula hoop. Cylinder shaped, tubed plastic. A circumference of movement meant for rump quaking and booty shaking. A device made for kids on playgrounds, now being used by adults on the dance floor.

It's hooping, or.. hoop dance.

"I've never been a dancer. I can't pirouette, I can't do any of that fancy stuff. But hoop dance is what you feel comfortable with," says Dana Smith, a hooping enthusiast and instructor.

She says the pelvic parlay is more than just a dance.

"It's a little bit of everything. you get to learn a little bit of dance, it's a workout, it's finding within yourself to want to do something that not a lot of other people do," Smith said. "Just doing something different."

Smith started the class about two moths ago to get more people hooping. And the exotic game of belly-go-round is attracting experienced dancers like Mirriah Darnell, looking for something new.

"I needed a bit of more extensive core work out," Darnell said. "And I've learned today it's a lot harder than i thought it would be."

As well as beginners like Liz Macy.

"When I start dancing, I feel free," Macy said. "The hoop is the best dance partner I can ask for."

The concept itself, quite simple. Take it one hoop at a time and let your hips do the talking. In practice, a little bit more difficult.

"It's not to be better than somebody else," Smith said. "It's about being in touch with yourself without having to be up to these standards of what we see in today."

If you want to get in on all the midriff madness, the classes are taught every Friday at 5:30 pm for now in the "Spokes and Spandex" building in Joplin, 215 Commercial Alley. It's north of 7th street, off South Pennsylvania Avenue.

The classes are organized through the Midwest Regional Ballet, who can be called at 417.439.9549