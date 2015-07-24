Quantcast

Hula Hoop Dance Class - KOAM TV 7

Hula Hoop Dance Class

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The hula hoop. Cylinder shaped, tubed plastic. A circumference of movement meant for rump quaking and booty shaking. A device made for kids on playgrounds, now being used by adults on the dance floor.

It's hooping, or..  hoop dance.

"I've never been a dancer. I can't pirouette, I can't do any of that fancy stuff. But hoop dance is what you feel comfortable with," says Dana Smith, a hooping enthusiast and instructor. 

She says the pelvic parlay is more than just a dance.

"It's a little bit of everything. you get to learn a little bit of dance, it's a workout, it's finding within yourself to want to do something that not a lot of other people do," Smith said. "Just doing something different."

Smith started the class about two moths ago to get more people hooping. And the exotic game of belly-go-round is attracting experienced dancers like Mirriah Darnell, looking for something new.

"I needed a bit of more extensive core work out," Darnell said. "And I've learned today it's a lot harder than i thought it would be."

As well as beginners like Liz Macy.

"When I start dancing, I feel free," Macy said. "The hoop is the best dance partner I can ask for."

The concept itself, quite simple. Take it one hoop at a time and let your hips do the talking. In practice, a little bit more difficult.

"It's not to be better than somebody else," Smith said. "It's about being in touch with yourself without having to be up to these standards of what we see in today."

If you want to get in on all the midriff madness, the classes are taught every Friday at 5:30 pm for now in the "Spokes and Spandex" building in Joplin, 215 Commercial Alley. It's north of 7th street, off South Pennsylvania Avenue.

The classes are organized through the Midwest Regional Ballet, who can be called at 417.439.9549

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.