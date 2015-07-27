50State7Days: Complete

The four guys with ties to Joplin have broke the world record for traveling to all 50 states in 7 days.

Nate Williams, Brian Mehrens, Josh Willis and Chris Watson rented a Ford Expedition and were able to deck it out with Americana decals. They also donned Americana onesies, donated to them by the Christmas sweater group "Tipsy Elves" who appeared on Shark Tank.

Their journey began in Maine and they traveled through the continental United States before boarding a plane for Alaska and ending the journey in Hawaii. Their time in the car was spent blogging, posting to social media and sharing laughs.

Fans everywhere asked for pictures and autographs and the guys say their jaws hurt from smiling so much.

They completed the journey in six days and 17 hours, shattering the previous record of eight days and 20 minutes.

The group is already planning their next trip, where they will attempt to break their own record.

For more, visit www.50states7days.com