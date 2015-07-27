Oklahoma Earthquake felt in Joplin

Did it feel a little shaky on Schifferdecker a little before one o'clock today?

Discombobulated in Duenweg?

Was it a bit rocky on Rangeline?

If your answer is "yes".. there was a reason.

Deborah Webber was enjoying a quiet day in her Joplin apartment... Until feeling under seige by a 4.0 earthquake!

"It was kind of exciting, actually."

Well, the quake was really in Oklahoma.

And by the time it reached Weber, most of it's potency was gone.

"I was just sitting here in the chair, watching TV, and all the sudden I felt my chair start moving around. And I thought this must be an earthquake."

"There's probably hundreds of thousands earthquakes a year measured and nobody knows anything about."

Randy Wheeler is a seismologist in Joplin.

"This is what we use to calibrate our seismographs."

He says perception of earthquakes is hard to quantify. Whether you feel it has more to do with the building you're in.

"What you're doing and how you're situated. All of that effects how you perceive the event."

So even when two separate earthquakes happen in one afternoon, when it's three hours away, there not too much to worry about.

"We've monitored vibrations from long distances. But they're so miniscule in terms of what people can feel, that they can't feel them. But they're always there. It's going to be extremely unlikely that anything of any consequence is going to be measured here."

"You never know when one's gonna happen. You just have to be there and notice it at the right time, I guess."