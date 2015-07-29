Ten sisters reunite with music

It was a foot-tapping, sing-along kind of day at the Oswego Senior Center.

United by a love of music, ten Oswego-native sisters and their brother were all together in the same place at the same time for the first time since 2000.

Ray and May Burrows had four sons and ten daughters. The daughters range in age from 58 to 79. Between the daughters, they have 37 children.

Their only living brother, Lloyd was in attendance today.

Sister Glenna Jones’ companion Darold Dean plays for the “Cowboys and Indians” band, who treated the family and others to a mini-concert, playing songs such as “Amazing Grace” and “Fly Away”. They play weekly at the Oswego Cowboy Church. Dean coordinated the event.

“i just thought it'd be nice if we could get all sisters up here at the one time. We've had eight several times but we finally got ten today. You can look all over the United States and I bet you won't find 10 sisters aged 58-79 that you can gather up at one time ,” Dean said.

The sisters enjoyed the afternoon before sharing hugs and parting ways.