Squirrel statue stolen from Briarbrook

Golfers were focused on their games, but something is noticeably missing from the 17th hole. Briarbrook Country Club members have been going nuts over a stolen squirrel statue.

“It’s just a nice something or other, not a lot of places have carvings of things, and when you put something out there nice for people you just want people to leave things alone," says General Manager and head golf professional Mark Tackkett.

The squirrel carving had been in its place for 3 years and was taken from the course on Saturday night. A report has been filed with the Carl Junction Police but Briarbrook members have taken to social media to find out what happened.

"One of the great things is having unique structures like that and special features in the area, and when those things get taken it is concerning. You want to make sure that things like that are safe and taken care of," says club member Bryan Shallenburger.

There are no concerns of further vandalism but Tackkett hopes that in the future, the course will be respected.

Shallenburger continues, “I know it was carved out special and put there for a special reason and it is kind of one of the things that as you finish your golf round a lot of people stop and take their picture next to the squirrel. Whenever something like that is taken away it does kind of hurt."

There are currently no leads and golfers are hopeful the squirrel will be returned in one piece. But if not, a new carving will be made for the course.

"Hopefully somebody, a parent, a child, a teenager, I don't care who it was, hopefully somebody knows something. Somebody maybe starts feeling guilty and they have the nerve to bring it back and that’s all I want. It’s just something that identifies the people that play golf out here, the people that live in Briarbrook," says Tackkett.