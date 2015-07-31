LaQuinta Inn & Suites to be built in Pittsburg

Pittsburg will offer another lodging option soon. A LaQuinta Inn and Suites is going up at the intersection of Centennial and Highway 69.

The 75-room hotel is the answer to study that deemed Pittsburg could comfortably accommodate another hotel or motel. A feasibility expert recommended that a chain such as LaQuinta could fit in well with the community.

The loan by the local Small Business Administration was approved earlier this week. Pending national approval, groundbreaking could take place in August.

A 100-room hotel is also projected to go up at the Kansas Crossing Casino.