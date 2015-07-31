Salvation Army re-opens with new features

Salvation Army of Joplin held it’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning. A line began to form at the storefront an hour before the ceremony.

The event was so busy that it ran the store out of carts. People of all ages filled the aisles and enjoyed the donuts and coffee provided by Salvation Army.

“We hope it’s always this busy,” Jim Austin of the Salvation Army Advisory Board said.

The store features a “green roof” where plants and vegetables grow on the rooftop. Employees of the store have the responsibility of watering and tending to the plants, especially in the hot dry summer.

Green Roofs are slowly growing in popularity in the Midwest. The movement is large in Chicago, where people living in skyscraper apartments can have their own patch of vegetation.

It is also a money-saving measure as the thick padding required for the plants provides insulation to the building.

Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center features a green roof. Education Director Chris Pistole explained that their green roof features plants native to the area, to provide a habitat for native insects and birds.

“We’ve definitely seen a reduction in energy costs so it’s really exciting to see that and know we are having less of a footprint on the ecosystem here,” Pistole said.

Several cucumber plants on top of the Salvation Army roof are already beginning to flower.