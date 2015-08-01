Quantcast

Bright Futures holds Stuff the Bus event - KOAM TV 7

Bright Futures holds Stuff the Bus event

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Groups throughout the Four States spent the weekend getting kids set up for success heading into the school year. School buses were a common sight in the four states today, but instead of kids, the buses were filled with school supplies donated by community members.

Bright futures organized the event known as “Stuff the Bus” held in several locations including Carthage, Goodman, Neosho, and Joplin.  The donations will help students succeed come the Fall.

“If you have a job and you're asked to do that job without all of the supplies that you need, you're going to find it hard to do. So, our students need things like pencils and paper and crayons and all of that otherwise they're not going to be able to do their work and achieve,” says Bright Future’s Meggan Hall.

Bright Futures estimates that today’s event will provide supplies to 1,500 students.

"Every kid likes to get new school supplies, it’s that new box of crayon smell and not every kid in the area can afford it. So, it’s fun to help other people, it really is, it makes your heart happy,” says volunteer Misti Ard.

