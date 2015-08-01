Vendors turn trash into treasure

2 Friends & Junk offers one of a kind items to shoppers. The festival today had 170 booths featuring vintage, re-purposed, handmade and industrial goods. Vendors created furniture, clothing, jewelry and décor -- all out of materials one usually throws away.

The artists enjoyed sharing stories about their creations with customers and the unique items drew in hundreds of customers.

"It's been very busy today, when i got here at 8 o'clock there was a line of people halfway to the street so we knew they were anxious to come in and see what we all had and its been busy all day,” says vendor Tommie Fulcher.

Shoppers did not leave disappointed, one even left the festival with plans for a do it yourself project with her new purchases.

“I purchased this, which is an old ceiling tin tile, and I'm redoing my bathroom and the walls are going to be black, and so this is going to look really cool in my master bathroom,” says Rhonda Cleavenger, a first time shopper at 2 Friends & Junk.

The creator of the event, Sabrina Purkey, is blown away by the success of the festival. She holds the events at several different locations in the Four States area but thoroughly enjoys coming back to Joplin.