Smokin' on Route 66 Festival brings the heat

Despite the summer weather, Miami residents were turning up the heat during the "Smokin’ on Route 66 Festival.” This is the third year the event was hosted by the Miami Elks Lodge #1320.

The day featured vendors, a car and motorcycle show, helicopter and horse rides, but the main event was the barbeque challenge.

Reigning champions "Caveman Cuisine" returned this year, hoping their unique recipes and team dynamic would win them a third-straight championship.

“This is a family team, my wife is my main teammate and our two little boys, they also compete in kids “que” events,” says Chad Backerman.

The Backerman competes in BBQ competitions almost every weekend but returns to Smokin’ on Route 66 each year because it is well run and close to their home in Carthage, MO.

All proceeds from today’s event go to the Backpack Program, which provides food to children in need.