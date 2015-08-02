Camper show on Route 66

Downtown Galena was temporarily shut down yesterday as the Kansas Historic Route 66 Festival Camper Show ensued. Guests from all over the world visited the campers. People from Brazil, Montreal, Spain and Poland were all present.

“They’re coming to see our route, they’re coming to see our Mother Road, just for the history and the diversity of the people on the route,” Renee Charles said. Charles serves as president of the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association.

Many children were present at the event, Charles explained that the majority of them belong to the Association’s “Roadies” group; meaning they were born somewhere along Route 66 and are encouraged to take pride in their roots.

“We’re wanting the people to know that we have 13.2 miles of Route 66 in Kansas and we’re very proud of it,” Charles said.

Over 40 campers registered for the event. Many charming vintage campers were on display as people showcased their “glampers”, or, glamorous campers. Many of the campers sported Route 66 themes. Guests were to pick a crowd favorite to receive a trophy at the end.

The event also hosted a hula-hoop contest, concert, cookout, and concluded with a Lucille Ball movie showing.