Care Fair for Neosho families

The Abundant Life Church of Neosho, MO hosted their biggest “We Care Fair” yet on Saturday.

The church and many volunteers put on the event to aid local families in need with the expensive process of going back to school. Volunteers gather donations and purchase items to be sifted through by local families who may need them.

650 families pre-registered this year, but well over a thousand showed were present at the event.

Church members prayed with the families and provided them with lunch and snacks.

School supplies, backpacks, haircuts and health screenings were all options families could take advantage of at the Care Fair.

“It was a complete blessing because we really needed it and I know there’s tons of families that are benefiting from this because we’re getting all we need for school this year,” Ellie Wright, a local mother said.

The event is in its eighth year.