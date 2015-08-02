True Style Homes inspiring a "new" Joplin

Driving through Joplin's tornado recovery zone you have probably seen several colorful houses sticking out from the rest. They may not look it from the outside, but each house constructed by True Style Homes is designed with one thing in mind: simplicity.

“You don't have to live in a cookie cutter house, by building this way, it’s actually building smarter," says co-founder Matt Harris.

Harris and his business partner Matt Robertson had years of experience before adopting the vision that a house doesn't have to be huge to be comfortable. Each design is individualized and built with the owners in mind. A house currently under construction on Joplin Avenue was designed knowing the owner's favorite color is teal.

“It’s more about not looking like the neighbor’s house, it’s more about having a uniquely interesting home that realistically is a piece of art," continues Harris.

Out of the devastation and destruction of the tornado, True Style Homes saw the opportunity to reinvent Joplin. To them, it was not just enough to rebuild homes; they wanted to charter new direction, which is even attracting outsiders to the recovering area.

"That was a pretty big determining factor when we found this house, it was right here, right in the middle of the tornado zone. Again, just to bring that hope and show that love to the people around us and in our community," says Tyler Kent, a pastor who recently moved to Joplin with his family.

The creators of True Style Homes are hoping that years from now, their designs are a symbol of innovation and inspiration after the tornado.

“The inspiration to do something uniquely different in a town that has been through so much and to give people hope that we can change is really what drives us," says Harris.

True Style Homes is currently working on finishing 3 houses in Joplin. Two additional lots have been purchased and there are plans for an entire "True Style Homes" community.