Tournament raises funds for 'No Fear Jack'

The Nevada, MO community got dirty this weekend to raise funds for a memorial playground.

Eight-year-old Jack Spangler fell in an icy pond and passed away this February.

His school friends, family, and 4-H community want to install a memorial playground on the Vernon County fairgrounds.

"Our hopes for the playground are that children from all ages in our community will play there and remember jack’s spirit. Jack had a very playful spirit, he was a wonderful little boy. And it’s just an opportunity for the kids to connect with his memory. Jack was fearless. And we’re all looking forward to reuniting with Jack someday and continuing to share in his awesome spirit," tournament coordinator Crystal Burch said.

Crystal was proudly wearing a “No Fear Jack” shirt, a nickname given to Jack for his bravery and zest for life.

The playground will cost up to $25,000. The volleyball tournament raised $3,000, part of which was raised by Jack’s friends who set up a lemonade stand.

For information about donating to the playground, contact Crystal Burch at (417) 321-4726.