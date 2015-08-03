Dispatch system to improve response time

As part of the Public Safety Sales Tax Project, the City of Pittsburg is implementing a new streamlined dispatch system.

The Computer Aided Dispatch system will be an improvement on the current platform which has been in operation since 2000. The new system adds aspects of offense reports, crime analysis, and profiles of the situation at hand. The old system consisted mostly of data-entry.

Since 2000, the concept of "predictive policing" has came to prominence, as officers can now map out where and when crime is occurring; which could be helpful in planning where to live or run a business. Citizens will be able to view the crime patterns on a map on Pittsburg Police's website.

It will take several months to train employees in the program and customize it to Pittsburg's needs.

The system will be utilized and understood by several city government entities, including the fire department.

“It aids the dispatcher in figuring out who needs to dispatch on a call. If you need to send a fire unit, it depends on the call type, if its an accident with injury of course you need to send an ambulance, and of course a structure fire, send police and fire," Justin Hart, Network Administrator for City of Pittsburg said.

With the improvements, could come improved response times with emergency calls.

Citizens can expect the system to be in full effect by November.