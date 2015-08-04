Kansas Crossing Injunction Denied

The Cherokee County Commission wants to stop development of the Kansas Crossing Casino, but a judge has overruled an injunction of construction.



Currently, Cherokee County is suing the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission for choosing the Kansas Crossing proposal in Pittsburg, instead of a larger bid in Cherokee County. The injunction would have stopped construction pending conclusion of the lawsuit.



Cherokee County attorney, Nathan Coleman, said: "The court's decision made clear we are still in the preliminary stages of this lawsuit. Nothing has been finally decided. The county is reviewing the decision carefully, as are the other affected parties."

Pittsburg city manager Daron Hall says the judge's ruling, in his opinion, addressed the lawsuit's allegations.

"The lawsuit could go on for a long time," Hall said "The question is, what would it achieve? What can you find out from the judges ruling on the [temporary restraining order], about the case you're trying to make?"

Hall tell us construction has not been affected by the legal maneuvering. The new casino could open as early as June of next year.