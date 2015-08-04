Teachers spending hundreds preparing classrooms

Kids may be enjoying their last few weeks of summer, but teachers are already thinking of the upcoming school year. The seats are empty now, but in a few weeks the halls of Lakeside Elementary School will be filled with students. Until then, teachers are organizing, preparing, and decorating at their own cost.

“I probably spend anywhere from $200 to $400 at the beginning of the school year. A lot of that money is going to be spent on decorations for the classroom, supplies to organize different things in the classroom,” says fourth grade teacher Adam Brown.

The district provides $125 each year but most teachers find themselves spending hundreds of additional dollars to make their students more comfortable.

“Students come to school and it’s like their second home, it’s their safe place, and I feel as a teacher it’s very important to provide them with a safe place," continues Brown.

Although teachers are spending hundreds preparing their classrooms, parents are still finding themselves spending a pretty penny on necessary school supplies.

“Some of it’s just making the kids comfortable, if all of the kids have something and some kids don't, it kind of singles them out. That can affect their studying and stuff, if they're so concerned about their shoes or their paper or pencil matching," says Amanda Miller, who spends about $250 each year getting her two daughters ready for the school year.

But, area teachers say they do what they can to make that cost as low as possible.

“The extra stuff, I just feel like it’s more on the teacher to get if we need to because we're already asking them to bring more,” says first grade teacher Emily Kiister.

Brown also says he believes that elementary school teachers spend more money decorating their classrooms to engage the younger students.