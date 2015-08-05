Goodrich demolition update

The contractor in charge of demolition at the former BF Goodrich site in Miami, OK filed for bankruptcy, forcing the city to intervene.

The area has been in various stages of demolition for years, but problems with asbestos and personal safety have prevented progress. Blakeney Companies, Inc., out of Alabama, was contracted for the project but will be unable to finish. Together along with the Oklahoma Department of Labor and the State Attorney General, a conferred effort is taking place to move demolition efforts forward.

“As always the city was hoping this site could be cleaned up and re-purposed and used for something that would assist economic growth and development in the city,” Miami Director of Emergency Management Glenda Longan said.

George R. Blakeney was served noncompliance citations for his handling of regulated and non-regulated materials at the site.

“There still is a fair amount of debris, regulated and non-regulated that needs to be removed and a couple of buildings that need to be addressed,” Longan said.