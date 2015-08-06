Gov. Nixon calls for updates in police training

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon brought back up the debate of police training ahead of the one year anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson. He asked the Missouri Department of Public Safety to update the training standards for law enforcement officers. The state's requirements haven't been changed since 1996.

One of 3 key focuses is fair and impartial policing.

“The best way to get safer is to have a high level of respect from the citizenry for police and a high level of understanding from the police," says Governor Nixon in Kansas City.

The Joplin Police Department is on board with the possible changes in policy.

“Specifically for our agency, we look for different ways we can improve constantly. Being a CALEA accredited agency we're always looking for those standards, making sure we're meeting those standards or exceeding those standards," says Sergeant Rusty Rives.

Currently the department offers extensive training for officers, on top of what they learn at the police academy.

“We then put officers through another 4 to 6 weeks of training in a multitude of different issues. I know one thing the governor mentioned was tactics, we train on building clearing, we do all of our own training on that, they then go through a field training program and beyond that officers can not only get reoccurring training but they do get specialized training in tactics and swat," continues Rives.

The 2 other standards the governor wants to concentrate on are the physical and mental health of the officers and tactical training. Changes the new training center by the airport in Joplin could play a large role in.

“The training center the Joplin Police Department owns and operates, we do multiple programs out of it to help not only ourselves but to help benefit the area."

The governor is asking for proposals for the new standards by December 1st.