"Nurse in" in Carthage raises awareness on public breastfeeding

World Breastfeeding Week, which is meant to bring awareness to and normalize nursing within society, is coming to an end. Earlier, a group of Carthage mothers made a statement at a local public pool, bringing awareness to the laws on public breastfeeding.

They called it a “nurse in,” and the peaceful protest comes days after 1 mother, Kara Kay, says she was asked to cover up at the Carthage Public Pool.

“The assistant manager came over to me and said, “could you please cover up,” and I said, “no, I really can't,” and she goes, “well this is a public place and you're not allowed to do this here, there’s children,” and I said, “I am allowed to do this here, it’s my right, it's the law, I am protected by law,”" says Kay of the situation on August 1.

Kay has received support from other mothers who want to normalize breastfeeding and educate others on the laws in place.

“If you don't want to eat in the bathroom, if you don't want to eat under a towel my son shouldn't have to either, he's a baby and I wish it was as simple just to cover but its 100 degrees outside and I don't think you'd eat under a towel either," says Brittany Lane.

Forty nine states in the U.S. protect a woman's right to nurse publicly with our without a cover in a place she's otherwise allowed to be. The policy of the Carthage Public Pool is to follow state laws. Parks and Recreation Director Alan Bull says they have never, nor will ever, tell a mother that she cannot breastfeed.

"They feel that they are within their legal right and they are abiding by the law by asking women to cover up or move where as I feel that is a violation of the law. Nowhere in the law does it state that any establishment or staff member has any right or authority to ask a woman to cover up, leave, move, or stop," continues Kay.

Kay is hoping that after today’s event the city of Carthage will apologize and allow mothers to freely nurse their children.