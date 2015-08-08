Awareness event raises funds for domestic violence victim

In June, Krissy Thompson of Joplin suffered a gunshot wound at the hands of her estranged husband that has had her hospitalized for 60 days. The same attack also killed her neighbor, Carissa Girard.

With medical bills stacking up and a long road of recovery ahead, friends, family, and classmates of Thompson held an awareness event in Landreth Park.

The event included carnival games, a concert, a magic show, face-painting and food trucks. Proceeds from the event are to go towards Thompson's recovery.

"We have a goal of $5 thousand we would like to be able to gift to our friend who experienced domestic violence," event organizer Jamie Stuckey said.

Sadly, what Thompson experienced is not a unique problem.

"We have a problem with domestic violence in Joplin. We serve about 1500 women and children each year. We are trying to educate people about domestic violence and get them involved instead of being a bystander," Amy Lane of the Lafayette House said.

Thompson's sister-in-law Teresa Dines attended the event, and smiled when asked what Thompson would think if she were here.

"She would be so ecstatic and so grateful. Very appreciative and overwhelmed at the support the community has provided for her," Dines said.