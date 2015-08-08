Shoppers save on school supplies during tax free weekend

Students waited until the last minute to buy their school supplies but it wasn’t due to procrastination. Shoppers escaped the heat and tax charges today as a part of Missouri's annual school sales tax holiday.

Target was packed with children eager to get their hands on all of their back to school needs and parents happy to be saving a few bucks. For this weekend only, state law exempts essential school supplies, clothing, and even computers from the 4 percent sales tax. In Joplin, city taxes still apply.

"She's excited because of school and going into first grade so it’s fun to come out and shop together and again tax free helps save a lot of money," says shopper Jill Denefrio.

Target was prepared for the increase in customers taking advantage of the "tax free holiday."

“The guests are excited, it’s an opportunity to save extra money and get those last minute back to school needs. This year, as target, we set up 25 extra aisles of back to school just for this type of event and we're just really enjoying it,” says manager Kevin Iverson.

Tax free weekend continues through Sunday August 9.