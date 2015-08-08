Quantcast

Local churches provide backpacks for children

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

For those who can't afford everything needed to go back to school, Nazarene churches in the area were giving away free backpacks and school supplies.

Members of the Joplin Calvary Church donated their time and money to put together 150 backpacks, and they weren't the only ones. Four other local churches held the same event followed by a short service and outdoor fun and games to wrap up summer.

Volunteers wanted to ensure that the children would have everything they needed for a successful school year so that they do not worry about missing any supplies.

"Being here has been such a blessing for me and family and to be that blessing to someone else is such a reward,” says Michael Reed, a member of Joplin Calvary Church.

Seven hundred children received brand new backpacks loaded with supplies today.

    

