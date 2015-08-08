Shoal Creek Water Festival creates friendly competition

There was a lot to do at the Shoal Creek Water Festival today. The event at the Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center featured booths where guests learned about water quality and conservation and games for children. Some soaked up the sun while others took an unintentional dip in the creek during the cardboard boat race.

Community members who spent weeks constructing cardboard boats for the race finally got to test the waters. While some boats didn't quite make it to the finish line, spectators enjoyed the show.

A local Girl Scout troop participating for the first time this year constructed a boat without any outside help and even included the boxes cases of Girl Scout cookies come in.

“It's a lesson in teamwork because we had to get along we had to agree on what, how were we going to do this, do you think this would be okay, do you like this idea, if not what is your idea, let’s try and figure it out and compromise,” says Tina Harter of the Girl Scout’s building process.