New Hope welcomes back athletes, coach

New Hope Services of Pittsburg welcomed back Chevi Peters, Cody Pierce and Coach John Lair with a welcome back ice cream social.

The two athletes and coach returned home from the Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles last week. This past week was utilized for rest and getting back into their normal routines. Pierce ran the final leg of the Olympic torch over the Golden Gate bridge. Peters brought home three gold medals and a silver in power-lifting.

Peters and Pierce signed autographs as visitors lined up to pass on their congratulations. When asked about what it was like to be home and close to all their supporters, Peters and Pierce both responded, "amazing".