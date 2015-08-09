Webb City gets back-to-school 'fresh'

Webb City Bright Futures hosted a back-to-school event in partnership with City Pointe Beauty Academy. Free haircuts, gently-used jeans and Cardinal logo wear were all available for area children at no cost to families.

The event began at 10 a.m. but a crowd started gathering at 9:30 a.m.

One of the giveaways were Bright Futures drawstring bags filled with dental hygiene supplies and shampoo.

"We want the kids to leave here with their head up ready to start school, feeling fresh," Bright Futures director Jesse DeGonia said.

The Webb City school year begins this Wednesday.