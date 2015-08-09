Coins and chlorine

Pittsburg Aquatic Center hosted its 3rd annual Penny Pickup from 1-5 on Sunday.
Staff threw $175 worth of coins into the pool for kids to dive in and retrieve. Children were able to keep their findings.
"I got some shiny coins," 8-year-old Quinton Henry said.
Along with the Penny Pickup, the pool offered free admission to school-aged kids. PAQ offered three free swim days over the course of the 2015 summer season.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.