Coins and chlorine

Pittsburg Aquatic Center hosted its 3rd annual Penny Pickup from 1-5 on Sunday.

Staff threw $175 worth of coins into the pool for kids to dive in and retrieve. Children were able to keep their findings.

"I got some shiny coins," 8-year-old Quinton Henry said.

Along with the Penny Pickup, the pool offered free admission to school-aged kids. PAQ offered three free swim days over the course of the 2015 summer season.