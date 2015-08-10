New roof for Fort Scott middle school

Fort Scott Middle School is getting a new roof.

The original blue-barrel roof was a newer design when the school construction was completed in 1999. However, over the years it has let water into the building, causing damage. A June thunderstorm caused standing water in the school gymnasium. Tarps and fans take up the majority floor space to try and aerate the wood floors.

The district superintendent was unavailable for comment, but a school administrator said the district hopes construction can wrap up before school begins to avoid the banging of hammers interrupting learning.

Crossland Construction Company crews say the summer's winds and rain have been the biggest setback.

Fort Scott schools begin the fall semester on Aug 27.