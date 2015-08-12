Missouri Southern opens new residence halls

Monday marks the first day of classes at Missouri Southern State University and some students will be calling a brand new residence hall home. After more than a year of construction, Missouri southern hopes the new quads will play a role in creating a larger community on campus.

“We are a heavy commuter school right now but the university desires to have a higher on campus population because studies show students are more successful when they do live on campus," says Josh Doak, Director of Residence Life.

They're the first residence halls to be built since 2001 and are complete with a full kitchen, living room, and individual bed and bathrooms for each student.

New residents are looking forward to having more space.

“You’ll be able to feel like you're at home and you'll have a lot more freedom and be able to do everything like cooking your own home cooked meals rather than cooking microwave food,” says sophomore Kendric Carlock.

And parents are pleased with the additional options for on campus housing.

“I think if more kids are on campus and more kids are staying on campus on the weekends and stuff there's going to naturally become more activities, more things going on, more stuff to be involved in to keep their focus here," says Jeanette Chapman. Her daughter Rachel is starting her freshman year at MSSU.

The new dorms cost each student $2,700 per semester and are receiving positive reactions.

“Students absolutely love the layout. They love the space, individual bedroom and bathroom. They get a combination of independence in the sleeping area so they don't have to worry about someone keeping them up late at night but also the ability to congregate in the common spaces. Its’ a wow factor of “oh wow we're getting more than we expected,”” continues Doak.

Students can move in on Thursday following a ribbon cutting ceremony.