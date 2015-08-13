New cell towers at PSU

Just in time for Gorilla football season, Pittsburg State University has implemented four new small cell towers to alleviate clogged bandwidth at big events.

Carnie Smith stadium averaged upwards of nine thousand fans on game days in the 2014 season. Cell phone service was often lacking, due to the sheer amount of devices attempting to connect to it.

Not only did this pose an inconvenience, it is also potentially hazardous should an emergency occur.

"You never know when someone may be in distress and not be able to get through," PSU Chief Information Officer Angela Neria said.

The four cell towers were installed by Verizon Wireless at no cost. Technically speaking, they are micro-towers and made to blend in with existing landscaping on campus.

"They match everything we have in terms of our campus, they aren't large towers that are going to take away from the beauty of campus," Neria said.

With large numbers projected for events this fall at the Bicknell Center, two more towers may be added by the end of the semester.