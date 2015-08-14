New trail-heads in Allen County

Two new archways mark the beginning and end of the Southwind Rail Trail, a newer biking and walking trail connecting Allen County's two largest communities.

The archway in Humboldt is marked by the Neosho River bridge, a local landmark. Iola's archway features a city-scape of Iola's town square.

The trail-heads add a bit of art to the nature and exercise trail that is completely funded and maintained by volunteers.

"The trail is for the most part is operated by enthusiasts who enjoy the outdoors and biking and walking as well, and nature," trail volunteer Jay Kretzmeier said.

Thrive Allen County, a local company who matches dreams for the community with donors who can fund them had a large hand in the project. Leaders from the community and volunteers held a short ceremony to dedicate both trail-heads.

"They are a tangible reminder to people of the trail that's here but its also a landmark for both communities, and so its something everyday residents can take pride in, regardless of if they use the trail on a regular basis," Thrive Executive Director David Toland said.