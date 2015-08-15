Crowder College hosts "start smart" event

Crowder College students moved into the dorms today and also had the option to take part in Start Smart activities to ease the college transition.

Several clubs set up booths to promote themselves before the incoming freshman heard opening remarks from the university president.

Students explored campus, learned the computer system, and were given the best tips for success.

It was also a time for many freshmen to interact with other students.

“Just knowing there are a lot of people in the same boat as me, and we're all in the same room you know learning the same things so I mean what I take away from it will be different to my friends so we can just talk about that and you know ease each other really,” says Roama Paterson, who traveled from New Zealand to be on Crowder’s basketball team.

The day isn’t just for the students. Parents could attend different workshops to ease any anxiety in sending their kids off to school.