Gorilla Greeks clean up the streets

As part of the annual Fraternal Leadership Summit, Pitt State fraternity and sorority members participated in a city-wide street cleanup.

The summit is meant to be a full day of training and preparation for the school year ahead. More than 500 Greek Gorillas attended the event.

TJ Graber, a senior at PSU and the president of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity said that service is a vital part of Greek life, as all chapters are values-based organizations.

"My fraternity has about a mile by mile square of city block that we've been walking up and down to pick up trash off the sides of the roads. I know all of the different houses have different areas that they're out working on right now. So we're just trying to do a little bit to clean up our local community," Graber said.

PSU president Steve Scott delivered a speech to the Greek members upon returning from the street cleanup.