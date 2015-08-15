PSU move-in day commences

New students to Pitt State moved into their dorm sweet dorm on Saturday morning. Dozens of volunteers in yellow shirts swarmed vehicles as they came in and helped with the heavy lifting. Volunteers were from organizations such as ROTC, Greek Life and athletics teams.

Parents, siblings, university president Steve Scott and Gus Gorilla were all seen carrying TVs and lamps to the dorms.

For Rich Taylor of Wichita, KS, moving his oldest daughter Ashleigh in was a first for the family.

"It was a lot easier than I had anticipated, we didn't really know what to expect but we made it, and she's moved in and we're headed home," Taylor said.

Classes officially start Monday, so new students have the weekend to adjust to the college atmosphere.