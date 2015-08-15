Quantcast

Afton residents without water for over a day

AFTON, OKLAHOMA -

Water is back on in Afton, Oklahoma. The city had been without running water since early Friday morning.

Afton's water tower had been taken down for painting and sanitation and during that time, the city ran off Bernice, Oklahoma's water system.

The Afton mayor says then, all the water was used up, leaving Afton dry, and restoring water flow was delayed when an 11-foot split was found in the city's main water line.

“My wife was a little upset this morning when she got up and tried to take a shower and there was no water. No shower, no flushing. The whole city of Afton, plus all the rural residents, everybody that's on Afton water,” says one resident, Richard Anglen, of being without water for a day and a half.

As of mid-afternoon today, the Afton water main was repaired and water was restored.

