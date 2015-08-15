"The Edge" almost complete in time for residents

The Edge at Rouse is a new luxury living apartment complex, located on Rouse street next to Dollar General. The complex is still buffing out some construction to the parking lot. Heavy spring rains made for delays in the process.

Because the complex is not completely finished by the date originally projected, management allowed tenants to move in while still under construction for a $200 credit to the first month's rent.

Owner Mac Jones said the following: "Today was move in day, and we were really pleased to be able to move in our tenants at the promised time. Heavy spring rains delayed our construction efforts, and so there are still some items that need to be completed, and these items will be completed as soon as possible. However, we have worked with the city to ensure that the community is safe, and we have communicated to the city and our tenants that we are working as hard as we can to finish all items quickly. Our tenants have been amazingly understanding and the city of Pittsburg has been wonderful to work with, and we would like to thank them both. We are very excited to be part of the Pittsburg community!"

The Edge plans to have an actual grand opening celebration in two weeks.