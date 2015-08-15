Quantcast

Duck dash raises funds for Special Olympics

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

New Hope of Pittsburg along with Special Olympics hosted a "Duck Dash" 5K race and rubber duck race at Pittsburg Aquatic Center.

Thousands of ducks were purchased over the last few weeks, with the hopes of finishing first and clenching the $1000 grand prize.

Several Special Olympics athletes helped officiate the event, including corralling the losing ducks. Award-winning coach John Lair and his wife, MeLinda, also spearheaded the event.

The grand prize winner was Lisa Lusker of Frontenac, KS. Lusker elected to donate the cash prize back to Special Olympics.

