Feline frenzy at Joplin convention center

Joplin's Jack Lawton Webb Convention Center was full of cats and people alike, both having a claw-some time.

The Ozark Mountain Cat Fanciers Association held their annual cat show, as 120 cats of 35 different breeds competed for points toward national titles.

To capitalize on the paw-sitive energy, visitors of the convention donated food and money to the Joplin Humane Society. JHS also held a booth at the convention, with kittens available for adoption.

Winning felines received ribbons of a special purr-suasion this year, as 2015 marks the 60th year of the American Cat Fanciers Association. The 60th anniversary "diamond" tradition was carried over to the design of the pink and black ribbons awarded to the top cats.

Kitten exhibitor Lorelei Cauffman said this particular show is intense, and includes some major competition.

"Every cat gets to see every judge so they will over the weekend have seen ten different judges," Cauffman said.

The American Cat Fanciers Association is located out of Nixon, MO but has selected Joplin as a host the past two years because of the great showing by crowds and exhibitors.