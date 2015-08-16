Joplin group to attempt world record

A group in Joplin is attempting to break the world record for most high-fives in one minute. They held practice today in the alley behind Palace Pizza downtown.

The previous record is 260 and was achieved by Brown & Brown Insurance group in Orlando, Florida in March.

Josh Mullen is the group's high-fiver, meaning he will be the one running up and down the line of people with their hands extended. The rules, Mullen explains, are more complex than one might think.

"It has to be above my head, or at least one of the person's heads and there has to be motion for every high five. For this particular record, it has to be unique people. I can't just give a high-five to the same person over and over again," Mullen said.

The actual attempt will take place on Saturday as part of Zerkapalooza.

Mullen and the group are using the opportunity to raise money for charity. For a suggested donation of $5, one can stand in the high five line. All proceeds raised will be donated to the Children's Haven of Southwest Missouri.

"It's a great charity, right here in our backyard," Mullen said.