MSSU convocation greets new "lions"

Missouri Southern State University convocation kicked off at 3 p.m. on Sunday. University president Alan Marble offered a warm welcome and advice to incoming freshmen.

Families were welcomed to attend as well, to watch their freshman walk across the stage and be introduced to the crowd. The "lions" were also given a special commemorative medallion by university officials.

Over 900 freshmen make up the new student body at MSSU. Approximately 300 were in attendance today.

Following convocation, freshmen were given a new class shirt and proceeded to take a class picture on campus while parents and siblings enjoyed refreshments.

University president Dr. Alan Marble said with promises of free tuition by US presidential hopefuls, there are lots of unanswered questions.

"There are some things I like though, certainly lowering the interest rate on student loans, that just makes a lot of sense," Marble said.