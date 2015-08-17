Memorial Hall prepares for Zerkapalooza

Joplin's historic Memorial Hall was abuzz with volunteers trying to clean up the place before Thursday.

Thursday kicks off Zerkapalooza, a three day music festival in downtown Joplin. The concerts will take place across eight stages in Joplin, including Memorial Hall. Memorial Hall hasn't been utilized as a concert venue for over five years. After the tornado, it served as a place for the school district and hospital. Since then, it has been used for private parties but not as a public entertainment venue.

"Memorial Hall to Joplin is historic, it's iconic, some of the biggest names in music have performed here, and we really want to bring life back to this historic building," Callie Hudson, Director of Downtown Joplin Alliance said.

Big names indeed. Memorial Hall has boasted performances ranging from Johnny Cash to Snoop Dogg.

All work completed on the building was on a volunteer basis. Larry the Carpet Guy donated his equipment and services to clean the carpets where musicians will be relaxing before shows. Sherwin Williams donated paint and brushes to give the Memorial Hall marquee a fresh coat.

"They're donating their time which is more important than getting a paycheck, they're making the choice to pick up a broom to get started and make the difference," Jon Buck, director of Live JOMO, said.