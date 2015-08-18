Father charged for son's murder; Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison

3/22/2017: According to court proceedings, Jeffrey Patton was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

# # #

1/4/2017: According to court documents, Patton took plea deal to 2nd Degree Murder and Kidnapping. Original charge was 1st Degree Murder.

# # #

(Press Release from Parsons PD)

At approximately 6:24pm pm August 16, Parsons Police Department received a 911 call and officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 2800 block of Elm Street to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance with gun shots. Arriving police medical personnel located one deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds, Preston Patton, 25, and one male with apparent head injuries, Jeff Patton 56. Jeff Patton was transported to Labette Health.

The investigation initiated by the PPD further developed and information was gained that an argument ensued between the two and the victim was shot. As of this writing the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

Other individuals are throughly being interviewed and no other injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, Jeff Patton was transported to the Parsons Police Department and will be charged with murder.

No further information at this time, as the investigation is still actively being conducted. If anyone has pertinent information regarding this incident please contact the police department at 620-421-7060