Joplin looking for public input on transportation projects

Joplin is updating the Long Range Transportation Plan which documents all current and future transportation projects in the city and surrounding areas. The updated plan will cover 2015 until 2035.

The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization put out a public survey and held a meeting last night asking for resident's input on future projects. So far, people have said they would like to see an expansion in trolley services and stops as well as safer streets and sidewalks for walkers and bikers.

But the city still wants to hear more.

“Before we do new transportation projects, it has to be planned, and it has to be in this plan for us to be able to request funds from federal highway so it's really important that any projects people would like to see make it into the plan,” says city planner Taylor Cunningham.

The survey is open until August 25 and can be found online at: http://www.joplinmo.org/documentcenter/view/4512

All surveys can be returned to the fourth floor of Joplin City Hall.