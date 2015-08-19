Casey's General Stores raise money for muscular dystrophy

It was a day for the kids and a first for 3 Casey's General Stores in Pittsburg. Kid’s fun day was hosted as a way to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The day was complete with games, raffles, and a look inside a fire truck, ambulance and police car. Funds raised will help send a child with muscular dystrophy to camp next summer. Just one week of camp costs $800.

More than 1800 Casey's General Store locations raise money for MDA.

“Casey's has raised money over the years for MDA and we will continue and this is just an opportunity to raise some more money besides just the customers that we have coming through our stores," says Karen Thomas, assistant manager of the 4th street Casey’s.

Today's event was funded by donations from local businesses.