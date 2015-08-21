Storm damages roof repairs in Joplin apartments

The rain storm that rolled through late Tuesday night caused damages to a roof undergoing repairs in Joplin.

Taylor Roofing Company had laid down the tarping paper for the apartments on Highland they were repairing. Tuesday's winds tore off the paper, allowing the roof to collapse inward to the four studio apartment kitchens.

"I couldn't even come in the kitchen because I didn't know what piece was gonna fall down next and I wasn't about to get knocked on the head," Joseph Kelley, a tenant of the apartments said.

Tenants began calling their landlord, Keith Rand at 1 a.m. Rand assured them it would get fixed in the morning.

"There's nothing you can do at that point, you know, you just have to wait until the rain stops to do the repair work," Rand said.

Taylor Roofing Company has been working diligently since then, hoping to repair the roof before another storm rolls through. They took care of the cleanup inside the kitchens, where insulation and ceiling tiles laid about.

Still, the damages have caused some discomfort.

"I think, last night was the first night I actually slept in two days," Kelley said.

Kelley credits his dog "Sayer" for helping calm his fears throughout the week. He worried about what would seep in through the hole in the ceiling.

"It was just a bad break. If it had been a normal rain, I think it would have been okay. But the wind was such that it ripped the paper loose. Just a bad break," Rand said.

Scott Taylor, owner of Taylor Roofing Company said he thinks repairs will be done early next week.